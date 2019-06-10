On June 8, 2019, Karen D. Silverman (nee Ducat), beloved wife of the late Bernard Silverman; loving sister of the late Diana (Marvin) Weinberger; devoted aunt of Sandra (Mitch) Shapiro, Bart Weinberger; Eric (Pam) Silverman, Leah, Robin, Jeffrey and Aaron Silverman and the late Martin Silverman; also survived by cherished great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown, on Tuesday, June 11, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. In mourning at 1 Regency Court, Baltimore, MD 21208, on Tuesday immediately following interment, until 6 p.m.

