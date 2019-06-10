BUDILOVSKAYA


By

On June 6, 2019, Klara Budilovskaya, cherished sister of Adelya Budilovskaya. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, June 11, at 11 a.m. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane.

 

 

 

 

Similar Posts:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *