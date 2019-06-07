On June 6, 2019, Stanley Scherr, owner of Marley Pharmacy; beloved husband of Frances Scherr (nee Goldman); loving father of Mindy Degraff, Terri Scherr, and Barbara Scherr; devoted brother of the late Eileen Yellin; cherished son of the late Sophie Scherr; grandfather of Mara Kate Degraff.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown on Friday, June 7, at noon. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or the charity of your choice.

