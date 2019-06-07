On June 5, 2019, Perry Eisman, beloved husband of the late Rena Marks Eisman and Joan C. Eisman (nee Steinmetz); devoted and endearing father of Manuela Ivan Eisman and the late Jill Eisman Pinkett; dear father-in-law of Ian Pinkett; devoted brother of the late Burton Eisman; adored son of the late Max and Esther Eisman; loving grandfather of Evan Lane and Bari Lila Pinkett.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, June 7, at 11 a.m. Interment at Druid Ridge Cemetery, Pikesville. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 6016 Lakeview Road, Baltimore, MD 21210, Friday only, from 1 to 3 p.m.

