1,000 Friends Meet June 6 at Pikesville Library

The annual meeting of 1,000 Friends of Pikesville, Inc. is June 6, from 7 to 8:30 p.m in the meeting room of the Pikesville Library, 1301 Reisterstown Road.

Howard Needle, president of 1,000 Friends of Pikesville, Inc. said via email that the meeting will include information on “the redevelopment of the 14-acre all-historic Armory property on Reisterstown Road, to be preserved for widespread public use, primarily as an arts and cultural campus, with recreation and other compatible uses.” County officials have been invited.

“Truly, this development is newsworthy. It is happening because of the formation of the Pikesville Armory Alliance, composed of the four diverse major entities in Pikesville coming together to advocate for the public good, not private interests,” Needle wrote. “They are 1,000 Friends of Pikesville, Inc., now about 1450 strong, the Greater Pikesville Recreation Council with about 5,000 participants, the Pikeville/Owing Mills Chamber of Commerce and the military veterans.”

For more information, visit facebook.com/FriendsofPikesville.

