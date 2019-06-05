On June 4, 2019, Victor Cohen, 92. of Boca Raton, Florida, formerly of Baltimore. He is survived by his children, Lawrence Cohen and Barbara (Kenneth) Berman and grandson, A. Ryan Berman. He was predeceased by brothers Sidney H. Cohen and S. Harold Cohen and parents M. Zellic and Anna Cohen.

Funeral services and interment will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Funeral details are not yet determined. Updates will be provided when available. In mourning at 10305 Wetherburn Road, Ellicott City, MD 21042.

