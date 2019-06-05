ROCK ‘N ROLL

Former Eagles lead guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Don Felder rocked 1,300 guests at Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School’s annual scholarship gala, Spotlight 2019. The May 23 event raised more than $1 million dollars, making a Beth Tfiloh education possible for more than 50% of its almost 1,000 students. Felder performed many Eagles classics, such as “Hotel California” and “Life in the Fast Lane,” as well as covers of other classic rock hits, like Stevie Ray Vaughan’s “Pride and Joy.”

