In this week’s Parsha- Bamidbar (Numbers), the Torah states, “These were the offspring of Aharon and Moshe…the firstborn Nadav, Avihu, Elazar, and Itamar (Numbers 3:1,2). There seems to be a glaring omission. All of Aharon’s sons are mentioned but Moshe’s two sons Gershom and Eliezer (mentioned in Exodus 18:1-4) are nowhere to be found.

I’ve done enough funerals at Levinson’s to know what happens when a relative’s name is omitted from the obituary … much less omitting the children. How could the Torah do this to Moshe?

I believe the Torah here offers us a lesson and a warning. Moshe Rabbeinu- “Moses Our Teacher” gave everything he had, every last ounce of energy to the Jewish people and to being the best leader possible. Inevitably, his family suffered and sacrificed for this. How could Moshe spend time studying with his sons when all his time was spent in spiritual and communal matters? The Torah reflects this sad loss by omitting their names here. He spent more time with Aharon’s sons whom he trained as Kohanim.

Further proof can be found in Exodus 18, when they are referred to only as “Tzipporah’s sons,” in Exodus 4:24-26, when Moshe prioritized his mission to save the Israelites over the bris of his son.

In our busy lives, when work and social (media) ambitions can take precious time away from our families, let us remember the sacrifice of Moshe’s family and not make that sacrifice needlessly our own.

An additional and very different lesson can be learned from Aharon’s sons being called “the offspring of Moses”. The Talmud (Sanhedrin 19b) asks our question. “Why does it call them the offspring of Moses if it was just the children of Aharon mentioned? The answer is that they were called his offspring because he taught them Torah and it follows that anyone who teaches a person Torah is truly considered to have brought them into the world.”

This is a beautiful teaching that praises the role of rabbis, teachers, role models, and most of all, adoptive parents. I take the word Torah here to mean the specifics of Jewish practice but also the wide range of intellectual, moral and physical pursuits every child must learn. Like Horton who hatched the egg, it is the one who puts in all the love and effort who is considered the parent in the eyes of God.

Rabbi Yerachmiel Shapiro is spiritual leader of Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah Hebrew Congregation in Baltimore.

Similar Posts: