Letters | June 7, 2019

I was greatly saddened by the results of the poll conducted by the Greenberg Research on behalf of the Jewish Electorate Institute (“Jewish Voters Concerned With Domestic Issues Ahead of 2020,” JT 5/31). The poll stated that Israel was the lowest policy priority (out of 16) for Jewish voters.

This is a terrible condemnation of the Jewish voter in the poll. Israel has been one of the life bloods of the Jewish people throughout our history. For thousands of years Jews prayed and gave their lives for the reestablishment of the State of Israel.

To say that the Jewish voter is not concerned about the welfare of their brother and sister Jews in Israel, but are only concerned about their only economic and physical well-being goes against many core Jewish values which emphasize concern for fellow Jews wherever they may be.

The result of the poll is ironic in that the Jewish voter in the poll is concerned about their own security in America but are not concerned about the safety and security of their brethren in Israel who are in much greater danger.

After reading the whole article it became clear to me why Israel had such a low priority in the poll. The article stated that the “poll was heavily weighted toward non-affiliated and cultural Jews.” Unfortunately to these Jews, whose practice and commitment to their Judaism is weak, Israel is probably not very important.

Jews, however, who practice their Judaism on a constant basis and who take their Judaism seriously are concerned about their fellow Jews in Israel. If the poll included more of these Jews in its survey, then the results would have Israel as a much higher priority.

It is incumbent upon us practicing Jews to educate our fellow non-affiliated and cultural Jews, first about increasing their commitment to Judaism and secondly about the importance of Israel to all of us.

Alan Taragin

Baltimore

Join and Support Your Synagogue of Choice

I appreciate the idealism and enthusiasm of young people. However, in your recent op-ed (“The Next Generation of Jews Doesn’t Want Cheaper Dues,” JT 5/31), I disagree with the young couple’s ideas as expressed in the article.

Synagogues and other houses of worship cannot exist unless those who occasionally attend services also become members and add to their support with additional funding. In these days of extremely tight budgeting (and sometimes deficit funding) of houses of worship, it is almost impossible to find money to support outside charitable activities. In addition, there can be conflict when certain outside activities are chosen that are not favored by some members. Become a member of a synagogue, participate in Sabbath and High Holiday services, learn about its financial needs and status, participate in its activities and fund raising, and then you can influence how funding is spent.

Albert Sherman

Randallstown

No Crisis at BHC

Thank you for publishing an article celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Brotherhood of Baltimore Hebrew Congregation (BHC). As BHC prepares for our upcoming 190th year, we are proud of our Brotherhood and our other affiliates and activities. Unfortunately, your article included a section headed “Crisis in Paradise,” where you talked about shrinking congregational affiliation. Certainly, synagogue affiliation rates are a concern in Baltimore and across the United States. However, Baltimore Hebrew Congregation’s membership has been stable for the past decade and, even more so, our membership has grown demographically younger. Our youth education program has grown each year for the past decade. We take nothing for granted, but I did want to ensure that your article celebrating a branch of a synagogue, took into account the strong history, vibrant present, and promising future of BHC, and I am sure of many other congregations.

Richard D. Gross

President, Baltimore Hebrew Congregation

