Maspeek! Genug! Enough!

June 16, 2015 – Donald Trump descends the golden staircase in Trump Tower and formally declares his candidacy for president of the United States.

June 16, 2015 – The Democratic Inquisition of Donald Trump begins, aided and abetted by the mainstream media, based on nothing more than irrational hatred.

The all-out assault on Trump literally began the day he declared and still exists to this very day. After almost four years, what has this relentless attack on our president gotten for the Democrats and their aiders and abettors? Nothing, nada, zippo, zilch, zero, gournisht. Their efforts to keep him out of the presidency prior to the election and trying to remove him from that office after he was inaugurated have proven to be a monumental failure.

It’s not what this offensive has done to Trump. It’s what it has done for him. The more punches they throw at him, the harder his counterpunches become. The more trials and tribulations they try to heap on him, the more resilient he becomes, and it seems, the more popular as well.

Now that the 400+ page Mueller Report has finally been released after over two years and more than $40 million spent, not to mention the national trauma this investigation has put the country through, Trump has been totally exonerated of collusion and conspiracy with the Russians. The Mueller report confirms what Trump told us from the beginning — that there was no collusion and no conspiracy. Indeed, the report highlights the unprecedented level of cooperation that Mueller received from Mr. Trump and his team. Further, it’s worth noting that from a purely logical standpoint, throughout the entire 2½ years since his inauguration Trump has maintained much stronger sanctions on Russia then Obama ever did throughout his entire time in office.

Does this change the modus operandi of the Democrats? Of course not. They are continuing their outrageous claims, false narratives and disgraceful prosecutions in their ongoing attempts to remove Trump from office.

Why? I believe for three reasons.

First, to protect the cabal of Obama/Clinton plotters by delaying tactics to allow the various statutes of limitations to run out on their prosecution. Second, to shield Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee from investigation into the now notorious and discredited anti-Trump dossier they bought and paid for. Third, to stop Trump from destroying the whole corrupt status quo. In Trump’s parlance, draining the swamp.

In all but three mid-term elections since 1910, the president’s party lost seats in the House, in Trump’s case 40 of them (by comparison Obama lost 63 in his first midterm). As a result Democrats are now in control of the House and all of its committees and chairmanships. What are they doing to change the way the nation’s business is done for the better? What are they doing to create more bipartisanship? What are they doing to work with the president? And most importantly, what are they doing to improve the lives of Americans? The answer to all these questions is the same — apparently nothing.

But exactly what are they doing?Attacking Mueller, Barr and Rosenstein because the conclusions in the report were not the conclusions they expected or wanted to see. They have begun an investigative frenzy in their compulsive push to toward impeachment. To wit:

• The House Intelligence Committee under chairman Adam Schiff, California Democrat, has expanded its probe to include all things Trump and Russia as well as obstruction of justice charges that Barr and Rosenstein have already said are not provable.

• The House Judiciary Committee under Chairman Jerrold Nadler, New York Democrat, has also launched a wide investigation into obstruction, campaign finance violations and abuse of power.

• The House Ways and Means Committee under Chairman Richard Neal, Massachusetts Democrat, has moved to get Trump’s tax returns.

• The House Financial Services Committee under Chairwoman Maxine Waters, California Democrat is looking into banks’ relationships with the Trump Organization.

• The House Oversight Committee under Chairman Elijah Cummings, Maryland Democrat, is examining the administration’s management of security clearances.

• The House Foreign Affairs Committee, led by Chairman Eliot Engle, New York Democrat, is investigating Trump’s business dealings overseas.

• Many other investigations are also underway, including into the Trump Foundation, the Trump Organization’s real estate transactions and insurance policies, Mr. Trump’s tax history, the Trump International Hotel, funding of the campaign , possible campaign finance violations associated with payments to two alleged past mistresses, and various cases involving former associate Roger Stone, breaches of contract and defamation.

I believe this witch hunt will boomerang on the Democrats and garner sympathy for Trump. Indeed, it is already happening. Since the Mueller report more and more voters are viewing him as a victim rather than the heinous human being his enemies would have us believe he is. And predictably the Democrats are deaf, dumb and blind to this reality.

Notwithstanding all of this, the time has come to end our national nightmare of vicious attacks, recriminations and endless investigations that has divided us for almost four years. Congress needs to get back to the business of legislating to better the lives of all Americans. So I say — MASPEEK! GENUG! ENOUGH!

William Z. Fox lives in Pikesville.

