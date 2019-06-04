On June 1, 2019, Melvin Greenwald, cherished husband of Joyce Greenwald (nee Rich) and the late Bettie Greenwald; beloved father of Ben Greenwald (girlfriend Carol Lareuse), Lois (Scott) Cohen, Sherri (Brian) Sacks, Harvey Olin and Madeline (Larry) Linksman; adored grandfather of Leah Greenwald, Talia Greenwald, Bettie, Sam (fiancée Becca Walker) and Joey Kruger, Samantha Cohen, Shelbi (Ryan) Gutowski, Melissa Sacks, Matthew Sacks, Lena Olin, Jonathan Olin and Joey, Greg, and Alexa Linksman.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, June 3, at 2:30 pm. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 8005 Melody Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208.

