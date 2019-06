On June 4, 2019, Aleksandra Jankielsztajn (nee Kaplan), 96, of Baltimore. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Eugeniusz Jankielsztajn and is survived by her children, Hana Altman, Fryda (Vladimir) Zimmerman, Laja Norkin, and Jankiel (Teresa) Jankielsztajn and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.

Similar Posts: