On June 3, 2019, Betty Norinsky (nee Hartz), 88, born and raised in the Pimlico area of Baltimore. Betty attended Forest Park High School and worked for Hecht’s department store for 14 years. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Leonard Norinsky, sister, Doris Brown and parents, Tobias and Lillian Hartz. She is survived by her loving daughter Jenny (Bill) Hird, and a granddaughter, Erin Hird (fiance Richard Aud).

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, June 7, at 1 p.m. Interment at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Temple Beth Shalom, 1461 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd., Arnold, MD 21012, or the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 707 Lynngate Road, Severna Park, MD 21146, Friday after interment and Sunday, with services at 7:30 p.m.

