Beryl Frank, noted historian, wife and mother from Pikesville, Maryland. Her books and articles include, “A Pictorial History of Pikesville, pictorial histories of the Democratic Party and the Republican Party (written for the bicentennial) and a wealth of poems and fictional stories. She was renowned for exploring abandoned buildings to research their history. She was one of the last persons in the Owings Mills Mansion ULM, the home of Owings Mills namesake John Owings. She investigated the origins of the name “Soldiers Delight” (named for the landing where soldiers from Fort Garrison could stop in safety from attack by Native Americans). She explored and wrote a history of the Alto Dale Estate owned by the founder of Goucher College.

While history was Beryl Frank’s passion, her poems “Just for Kids” brought delight to her children, grandchildren and children everywhere. These writings were often whimsical and recorded such fun topics as what’s for breakfast, to talking animals like Sammy Squirrel and the delightful couple Clarence and Clarisa Cardinal. In addition to all this, she was an avid thimble collector. She developed an expertise in the types and history of thimbles. She was frequently invited to speak on the subject, both locally and nationally. She was also a skilled needle worker. She loved her needlepoint and quilting and did quilts for almost every family member.

She was married to her beloved Lou for over 70 years until his death two years ago. She is survived by her children Carol Wynne (and husband Leon), Susan Hansell, and Bob Frank (and wife June) as well as seven grand children, and six great-grand children. A private burial will be held and the family requests that donations in her honor be made to Maryland Children’s Alliance, 2300 N. Charles St., Suite 220, Baltimore, Maryland 21218.

