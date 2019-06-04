On June 3, 2019, Grygoriy Kavalerchyk, loving husband of Luba Kavalerchyk, adoring father of Yuliya (Andrey) Kupchenko and Igor (Natalie) Kavalerchyk; dear brother of Vladimer Kavalerchyk; cherished grandfather of Maria Kavalerchyk, Veronia Kupchenko and Dennis Kupchenko; cherished son of the late Maya and Abraham Kavalerchyk.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, June 5, at 10 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane.

Similar Posts: