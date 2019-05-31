Gourmet Again Closes its Doors

When reached for a quick comment on Friday, Gourmet Again owner Andy Hoffman expressed sadness at the closing of the popular neighborhood Pikesville market where he has worked, through several locations and owners since he was 14 years old.

The 36-year-old Towson University and Pikesville High graduate has owned Gourmet Again, at 3713 Old Court Road in Pikesville, since 2013. Prior to owning the business, he managed it for six years and decided to take it over when the former owners decided to sell.

“I wasn’t going to give up on this, because there’s no place left like this: the old-school neighborhood specialty markets that delivered your meat, delivered your milk, delivered your deli meat and your smoked fish on Sundays. It just doesn’t happen anymore, and I don’t want to lose that,” he told the JT in 2017. “I wanted only to make it better. I had plans going right into it — like a liquor license. I fought tooth and nail to get a liquor license, and a seven-day liquor license.”

The store, known for its prepared foods, also did offer a small wine section, a limited fresh grocery section and a deli, where lines could be found snaking through the store in anticipation of a Ravens Sunday afternoon game. Gourmet Again was also know for its bakery section that offered perennial favorites, such as rainbow cake, babkas and giant chocolate-top cookies.

According to reports, employees were told of the store’s closing Monday and doors were closed on Tuesday, May 28.

Meanwhile, Jerry Schlichting of Clean Cuisine caterers, 11299 Owings Mills Blvd., Suite 110, in Owings Mills, said via email that “We will be honoring all Gourmet Again gift cards and shiva credits.” Contact Clean Cuisine at 443-914-3100.

This story is developing.

