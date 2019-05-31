On May 30, 2019, Howard Zemlak, 90, of Owings Mills, devoted husband of his loving wife of 64 years, Joane Zemlak (nee Jacobs); cherished father of Ira Zemlak, Jeffrey (Nancy) Zemlak and Denise Zemlak; dear brother of Dorothy (late Melvin) Fine, Ethel (late Melvin) Milner and Gilbert Zemlak; beloved brother-in-law of the late Robert Jacobs of Baltimore, Melvin and the late Muriel Jacobs of Baltimore, and Leonard and Jean Jacobs of Dallas, Texas. He was the adored Poppy of Katelyn Zemlak, Sean Zemlak, Kylie Beveridge (Zemlak) and Alexi Beveridge (Zemlak); also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, the late Alex and Dena Zemlak, and in-laws Kate and David Jacobs. He ran Howard Electric, serving the greater Baltimore area for many years.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Sunday, June 2, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to U.S. Department Of Veterans Affairs. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, Sunday only from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

