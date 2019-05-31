On May 29, 2019, Joel Levin, 94, of Baltimore, cherished father of Robin Levin (Brian Misler), Karen Levin and Rick Levin (Chris Mazza); loving grandfather of Justin (Melanie) Wright and Zachary (Debbie) Wright; dear great-grandfather of Layla, London and Jackson Wright. He was predeceased by his sisters, the late Judy Yellin and Beth Schwartzman and parents Jack and Sara Levin.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, June 2, at 11 a.m. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Boothbay Harbor Yacht Club, Junior Program Foundation, 156 Western Ave., Boothbay Harbor, ME 04538. The family will be receiving at 113 Ruth Eager Court (Grey Rock), Baltimore, MD 21208 on Sunday from 2-6 p.m.

