On May 29, 2019, Diane Janet Zeitlin, loving sister of Lauren (Larry) Dobres, and Lisa (Bob) Kirsch; devoted daughter of Charlotte and the late Herbert Zeitlin; loving lifetime partner of Steve Katzen; cherished aunt of Melissa (Josh) Segall, Rachel Kirsch, and Jessica (Michael) Rowe; cherished great-aunt of Reid Segall and Meredith Segall.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, May 31, at 2 p.m. Interment at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 425 E. Cherry Hill Road (Village of Timbergrove Clubhouse), Reisterstown, MD 21136, on Friday only, then continuing at 10 Bellinger Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136 on Sunday and Monday.

