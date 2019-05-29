What’s The Buzz at the Lubavitch Center?

The Lubavitch Center of Howard County will host the second of three events for Project HEAL (Healing Ecosystems at Lubavitch) on June 2. The event, suggested for children aged 3-10, will teach children and families about the differences between native bee species and honey bees.

At the helm of the project is Bess Caplan of Columbia. While Caplan’s two daughters were students at the preschool at the Lubavitch Center, she noticed there wasn’t an organized parent-teacher organization. Caplan took the opportunity to show support for the school, and use her expertise as an environmental scientist. One of her first ideas was to build a nature playground on the property.

“The parents fundraised for about a year, and we raised enough money to put in some features of the nature playground. We scoured Craigslist and relied on a lot of volunteers to help build the play space,” Caplan said. “But what was missing at the end of that first year was a garden and plantings. I wrote a proposal to the Chesapeake Bay Trust.”

With the funding, Caplan and volunteers installed a native habitat garden on the center’s property. The garden, she said, serves two purposes.

“It provides native habitat that is sorely lacking in a suburban community, and we installed the garden on an area of the playground that was seeing a lot of erosion happening,” she said. “Eventually it’ll be a place where the kids can go and explore and look for different plants and pollinators and use different elements of scent.”

On Sunday, the students and parents will use bamboo to make “bee hotels,” a habitat for native bee species to lay their eggs. Some parents, Caplan said, expressed concern about bees, fearing their child might be stung. However, according to Caplan, most of the time people confuse stinging wasps, a much more aggressive insect, with bees.

“Most of our native bees species are very mild mannered. In fact, I’ve never heard of a bumble bee stinging someone. You can actually go up to a bumble bee and pet it if it will let you,” she said. “In general if you leave these insects alone, they are going to leave you alone.”

Registration is required and space is limited. To RSVP, contact Bess Caplan at besswlvb@gmail.com.

