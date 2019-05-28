On May 26, 2019, Joan Ungar (nee Derector), beloved wife of the late Israel S. Ungar; cherished mother of Ellen Z. (Dr. Scott) Paul, Steven M. (Nina K.) Ungar, David M. Ungar and Cora G. (Edward) Harkins; devoted grandmother of Laura Ungar, Eric Ungar, Andrew Ungar, Gershon (Wered) Paul, Ophra (Shmuel) Shoshtari, Yitzhak Paul, Noah Paul and Michaela Harkins; adoring great-grandmother of Boaz Shoshtari, Tzruya Shoshtari and Dafna Paul.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, May 27, at 2 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601. In mourning at the home of Steven Ungar on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and at the home of Ellen Paul on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday (ending Sunday morning).

