On May 24, 2019, Zachary Pierce Friedlander, beloved son of Arnold Friedlander and the late Lisa Sirochman-Friedlander; cherished brother of Lexi Friedlander and her boyfriend, Corey Plotkin and Zachary’s dearest friend, the late Shadow Friedlander; adored grandson of Fred and Iris Friedlander; loving nephew of Joyce and Chris Collier, Ilona Winter and Mark Stein.

Services were held at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, May 27. Interment at Hebrew Friendship Cemetery, 3600 E. Baltimore St. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. In mourning at 5 Bridle Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, Tuesday and Wednesday noon-9 p.m. with services at 7:30 p.m.

