On May 27, 2019, Albert I. Auslander, beloved husband of the late Pauline Auslander (nee Gold); cherished father of the late Jay Auslander; devoted brother of Mervin Auslander and the late Adele Auslander, Max Auslander and Eleanor Cohen; dear son of the late Emanuel and Rose Auslander; loving grandfather of Scott Levenson, Elyse (Andres) Carignano, Reece Cooke and the late Jay Cooke; adoring great-grandfather of Logan, Lauren and Jordan; cherished uncle of Valeria Auslander.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown on Wednesday, May 29, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.

