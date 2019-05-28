On May 27, 2019, Shirley Kleinman (nee Krulevitz), devoted wife of the late Henry Kleinman; loving mother of Ilene (late Steve) Lockman, Howard Kleinman (Karen Kreisberg) and Robert Kleinman (Deborah Agus); cherished grandmother of Peter (Alisha) Dopkin, Andrew Lockman, Michael (Gail) Lockman, Rebecca (Joseph) DeMattos, Michael (Elizabeth) Kleinman, Jonathan Kleinman (Jessica Jaffe), Shoshana Agus Kleinman, Benjamin Agus Kleinman and Jacob Agus Kleinman (Samantha Kennedy); adoring great-grandmother of Brandon DeMattos, Hayden DeMattos, Harper Dopkin, Max Kleinman, Chase Kleinman, Lyla Kleinman, Shalom Hirsh Lockman and Zalman Lockman.

Funeral services private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning Wednesday at 7 Slade Ave. Unit 522, Pikesville, MD 21208, with a service at 7 p.m. and Thursday with services at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

