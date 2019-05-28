On May 26, 2019, Eileen Eidelson (nee Foxman), cherished wife of the late Isadore Eidelson; devoted mother of the late Dr. Bruce Eidelson; dear mother-in-law of Lolly Eidelson; beloved sister of the late Dr. Norman Foxman; loving sister-in-law of Diane Foxman; adored daughter of the late Samuel and Goldie Foxman; dear grandmother of Erin (J.C.) Rosenbloom and Stacey Eidelson; cherished great-grandmother of Jacob, Benjamin and Victoria Rosenbloom.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Trevose, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, May 29, at 10 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Shirat Hayam, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor, NJ 08406.

