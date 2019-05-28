On May 26, 2019, Dr. Jeffrey M. Zale, beloved husband of Karen Zale (nee Bruton); devoted father of Benjamin (Laura) Zale and Allison (Tamir) Ozery; dear brother of the late Sanford Zale; adored son of the late Lillian and Irving Zale; loving grandfather of David Zale, Maya and Liana Ozery.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, May 28, at 1 p.m . (The family will not be receiving prior to the service.) Interment at Garrison Forest Cemetery of Chizuk Amuno Congregation, Owings Mills. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Our Daily Bread, 725 Fallsway, Baltimore, MD 21202 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 8 Garrison Farms Court, Baltimore, MD 21208.

