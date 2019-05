On May 23, 2019, Ronald J. Biller, husband of the late Anna Biller; father of Dean (Lyn) Biller, Daren (Tracey) Biller and Joshua Biller; brother of Shirley Hurst Susman; son of the late Rose and Morris Biller; also survived by three grandchildren. Funeral services and interment at Har Zion Tifereth Israel Cemetery, Rosedale on Tuesday, May 28, at 10 a.m. Please omit flowers.

Similar Posts: