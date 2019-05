On May 27, 2019, Carl E. Hecht Jr., beloved husband of Barbara Hecht (nee Levyne); devoted father of Elizabeth Hecht, Claire (Lee) Miller, Victoria Hecht and Diana (Tony) Oglesby; adored son of the late Bertha L. Straus and Carl E. Hecht, Sr.; loving grandfather of Matthew, Olivia, Caroline, Nicholas and Adelaide. Services private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Similar Posts: