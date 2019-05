On May 17, 2019, Marina Solovey, beloved wife of Igor Mamedov; devoted mother of Elizabeth (Lawrence) Zilberman and Simone Kalika; loving sister of Faina Vysotsky; cherished grandmother of Mia Zilberman.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, May 24, at 11 a.m.

Similar Posts: