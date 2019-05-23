On May 20, 2019, Dr. Howard E. Mandel, P.D., beloved husband of Barbara Mandel (née Stern) and the late Charlotte Mandel (née Snyder); devoted father of Dr. Bruce P. (Andrea Krupp) Mandel, Sherie (Al) Zobec and Michael (Heather) Mandel; dear brother of 10 siblings; adoring grandfather of Austin (Julie) and Chase (Michelle) Zobec, Brian, Shawn and Alex Mandel and Alice and Elliott Mandel; great-grandfather of Riley, Maple, Tinley and Caydence Zobec.

Services and interment were held in Palm Beach County, Florida. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.

