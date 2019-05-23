On May 21, 2019, Rebecca Alicene Dinkelis, beloved wife of Alexander Dinkelis; loving mother of Jacob Elliott Dinkelis; devoted daughter of Maureen Rose Chatham (GiGi) and Denis G. Chatham; dear sister of David William Rose and Ann Rebecca Unland; loving aunt of Megan Unland and Lance Unland; beloved daughter-in-law of Victoria and Igor Dinkelis; beloved friend of Howard M. Sager.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, May 24, at 1:30 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 22 Penny Lane, Baltimore, MD 21209, from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

