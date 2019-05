On May 21, 2019, Lisa Beitler (nee Jagust), beloved wife of Dr. Samuel D. Beitler; devoted mother of Justin Beitler, Carly (Jeremy) Danney and Gerrie (Justin) Hoffman; loving daughter of the late Barbara and Bertram Jagust; cherished grandmother of Brooke Hoffman, Brandon Hoffman and Wesley Danney.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue, on Monday, May 27, at 10:30 am.

Similar Posts: