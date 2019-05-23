On May 21, 2019, Stephen L. Levinson, prominent real estate manager and developer, lawyer and restauranteur, passed away at the age of 77. Mr. Levinson was born and raised in Baltimore, son of the late Donald and Bernice Levinson. He grew up on Old Court Road and attended Friends School of Baltimore, Emory University, Columbia Law School and served in the Air National Guard. After law school, Stephen joined the family business, Tomke Aluminum, working alongside his father, where he developed an interest for the rougher side of the business, the hands-on machinery.

Over the years, Stephen’s interests expanded and he ventured into several business opportunities. He worked in real estate, which presented him with the opportunity to take over and run a few restaurants, such as Café Des Artistes in Hopkins Plaza which eventually transitioned into the Oyster Bay. He opened a second Café des Artistes in Mount Washington in the early 1980s. He also launched International Foods with his wife Kathy, a distributor of Far Eastern foods. Steve had a J.D from Columbia University and never turned away a friend in search of legal advice.

In his spare time, Stephen had many hobbies and interests. He was an avid reader, stayed well informed on current events, restored old cars, enjoyed listening to classical music and playing croquet and billiards. He loved horse racing, was a true football fan, never missed a Colts game and eagerly attended his children’s sporting events. Stephen was proud to be a certified scuba diver and had his 2-ton captain’s license, enjoying many journeys on the water, which may have influenced his decision to assist in the invention of the crab picker.

Stephen was a caring, generous and loving husband, father and son. He was a wonderful caretaker to his mother. Nothing was more important to him than time spent with family and friends. He was known for being able to connect with anyone and could make anyone feel as if they had known him for years. Stephen was incredibly loyal to his family and maintained many relationships with friends whom he had not seen or spoken to in years. He was genuine and will be known for being a great dad, a voracious reader and fearless entrepreneur.

Stephen will be missed greatly by his family and friends. He is survived by his cherished wife of 32 years, Kathleen Levinson (nee Emche); devoted children Joshua H. (Kara) Levinson and Maren (Jaime) Marquart; dear sister Gail L. (Stephen) Shawe; adored grandchildren Ben, Lucy and Sam Levinson and Rose Marquart; and loving nieces and nephews Tony (Torrey) Shawe, Alex (Sara Meadows) Shawe and Annie (Ramie) Egan. Stephen was predeceased by his parents Donald S. and Bernice S. Levinson and sister Nancy J. Levinson.

Funeral services private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Bridges At Gilman, 5407 Roland Ave., Baltimore, MD 21210. In mourning at 14 Blythewood Road, Baltimore, MD 21210, receiving Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a service at 6:30 p.m.

