On May 22, 2019, Lev Rivin, beloved husband of the late Rita Rivina; devoted father of Zhanna (Dr. Alexander) Pokov; loving grandfather of Ilya (Sofya) Pokov; cherished great-grandfather of Nathan, Brenden and Leon Pokov.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, May 23, at 11 a.m. Interment at Garrison Forest Cemetery of Chizuk Amuno Congregation, Owings Mills.

Similar Posts: