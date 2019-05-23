On May 17, 2019, Sirous Golfeiz, beloved brother of Zhila Zarabian (Golfeiz) Gavriel Golfeyz, Oriel Golfeiz, Vida Attar (Golfeiz) and Daniel Golfeiz. Adored uncle of Roya, Roza and Babak Zarabian, Parisa and Atoosa Attar, Yocheved, Michael, Shmuel, Netanel, Ariel and Liora Golfeiz, Shira, Avi, Moshe, Shlomo and Yitzchak Golfeiz, Ovadia, Nehemiah, Ruchi, Naomi, Yitzchak, Eli and Tehila.

Interment at Har Menuchos Cemetery, Jerusalem, Israel. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ohr Hamizrach, 6318 Park Heights Ave. Baltimore, MD 21215

