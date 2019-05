On May 20, 2019, Joan Ruth Myerburg, beloved sister of Dr. Robert J. Myerburg; loving daughter of the late Maurice and Minna Myerburg. Funeral services and interment will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd., on Wednesday, May 22, at 10:30 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to People Encouraging People, Development Office, 2002 Clipper Park Road, Suite 105, Baltimore, MD 21211.

