On May 19, 2019, Rita L. Bloom, beloved wife of the late Myron W. Bloom; devoted mother of Stuart (Kristine) Bloom, Larry Bloom, and Sanford (Renee) Bloom; cherished grandmother of Jeffrey (Alexis) Bloom, Carin Bloom, Jonathan (Megan) Bloom, Matthew (Jennifer) Bloom, and Michael Bloom; adored great-grandmother of Scott, Preston, Tyler, and Harper Bloom; loving daughter of the late Anna and Samuel Pliss; dear sister of the late Sgt. Seymour Pliss.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth David Cemetery, Cheektowaga, New York on Wednesday, May 22, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

Similar Posts: