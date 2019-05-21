On May 20, 2019, Ruth Ciker (nee Beyth), beloved wife of the late Willy Ciker; devoted mother of Terry Lee (Allen) Holzman and Arthur (Sandy) Ciker; dear sister of the late Werner (Hannah) Beyth; adored daughter of the late Clara and Arthur Beyth; loving grandmother of Rachel (Rabbi Matthew) Field and Jonathan (Dr. Katharine) Holzman; cherished great-grandmother of Talia and Elly Field.

Services were held at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, May 21. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 3433 Philips Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208, Tuesday, May 21, following the funeral and Wednesday, May 22. Services on both days at 7 p.m. Shiva will continue in Chicago for the duration of the Shiva period. The family will return to Baltimore the following week and welcomes friends to their home from Tuesday, May 28 through Friday morning, May 31. Please call before visiting.

