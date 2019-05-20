On April 17, 2019, Diane Betty Ostrofsky, beloved sister of Sandy (Lee) Gordon and Jack Ostrofsky (Susan Kirshenbaum); loving aunt of Alex Gordon (Samantha Mazo), Eric (Carrie) Gordon, and Michael Gordon (Giulia Orvieto); cherished great-aunt of eight; devoted daughter of the late Dorothy and Aaron Ostrofsky.

Please omit flowers. Contributions in Diane’s memory may be sent to the Aaron & Dorothy Ostrofsky Scholarship Fund at Central Scholarship Bureau, central-scholarship.org, 410-415-5558, or Enoch Pratt Free Library, prattlibrary.org, 410-396-5275.

