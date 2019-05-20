On May 16, 2019, Edmund Glaser, beloved husband of the late Freda Glaser (nee Reisberg); devoted father of David (Nancy) Glaser, Jacob (Caitlin) Glaser and Miriam Glaser; dear brother of Alice (Late Larry) Weiss and the late Herbert (Muriel) Glaser; adoring grandfather of Noah Glaser, Lea Glaser and the late Sophia Glaser; loving son of the late Jacob and Selma Glaser.

Services were at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, May 19. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Cooper Union, 30 Cooper Square, New York, NY 10003. In mourning at 1 Jarretts Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, through Tuesday.

