On May 16, 2019, Harriet Tamres (nee Levine), beloved wife of Cary Tamres; cherished mother of Alan (Alyson) Tamres; dear daughter of the late Edith and Albert Levine; devoted sister of the late Rose (late Daniel) Friedlander.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Druid Ridge Cemetery, Pikesville, on Thursday, May 23, at 2:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.

