On Thursday, May 16, 2019, Stuart J. Renbaum, of Boynton Beach, Florida, passed away at the age of 88. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra Renbaum (nee Weiser), children Judi and Bruce Kletz, Dr. Michael (Cathi) Kletz, Caren (Brian) Meritt, Steven (Melanie) Kletz, Dr. Jonathan (Lisa) Kletz and Lauren (Mark) Wayne, sister Barbara (Thomas) Steinhardt, grandchildren Rachel, Jill, and David Meritt, Allison (Jonathan) Gulman, Michelle, Matthew, David, Alex, Elise, Riley and Braden Kletz, and Joshua and Ilana Wayne. Stuart is predeceased by his parents Isaac and Freda Renbaum.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown, on Sunday, May 19, at 1:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601. In mourning at 3607 Michelle Way, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Tuesday evening.

