On May 16, 2019, Bernard G. Cohen, cherished husband of Esther Cohen (nee Setren); devoted father of Dr. Phillip M. Cohen, Deborah R. Cohen and Dr. Brian Cohen; dear father-in-law of Jill Dudley Cohen; devoted brother of Morris (late Ann) Cohen and the late Ethel (late Cecil) Kadin, the late Esther (late Samuel) Berman and the late Jack Cohen; loving grandfather of Bradley Morgan Cohen, Joshua Paul Cohen, Rebecca Mollie Cohen and Gabriella Shaina Cohen; also survived by a sister-in-law, Sonya (late Teddy) Setren and many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends. Son of the late Benjamin and Sarah Cohen.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, May 19, at 11 a.m. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ner Tamid, 6214 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 6650 Chippewa Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.

