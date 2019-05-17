LEVY — On May 15, 2019, Frank Harold Levy, loving husband of the late Iris Levy (nee Rosen); cherished father of Deborah Levy-Portner (Christopher Portner); devoted brother of Robert Levy, Sheila Levy, Rita Levy and the late Jack Levy; dear son of the late Louis and Goldie Levy; adored grandfather of Morgan Portner. Frank was a father and Poppy to many that spanned a lifetime; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, May 19, at 10 a.m. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2219 York Road, Suite 302, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 14205A Greencroft Lane, Hunt Valley, MD 21030 on Sunday only, immediately following interment.

