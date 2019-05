On May 16, 2019, Olivia “Livi” Contract (nee Shapiro), of Reisterstown, age 74, loving mother of Marc Contract; dear sister of Marlene and sister-in-law of the late A. Samuel Kurland; adoring grandmother of Max Contract; devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Irene Shapiro.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road, on Friday, May 17, at 2:30 pm. In mourning at 3820 Thoroughbred Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Friday and Sunday.

