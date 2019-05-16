On May 12, 2019, Shirley Sheitel Tannenbaum, 94, of Boca Raton, Florida, formerly of New York, passed away. She is survived by her loving son, Dr. Paul (Fern) Sheitel; her beloved sisters, Roselle Goldberg and Delores (Lenny) Waldman; adored grandchildren Stacy (Matthew) Bergerman and Lori (Scott) Baylin and cherished great-grandchildren Emily and Justin Bergerman, Brandon and Brooke Baylin.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Pap Corps, Champions for Cancer Research, 1191 E. Newport Center Drive, Suite 107, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 or The American Diabetes Association, 2002 Clipper Park Road, Suite 110, Baltimore, MD 21211. In mourning at 706 St. Paul Ave., Reisterstown, MD 21136, Sunday and Monday from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with services at 7 p.m.

Similar Posts: