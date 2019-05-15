Letters May 17, 2019

Rock Steady Boxing To Treat Parkinson’s

We appreciate your excellent article about the Myerberg Center’s Rock Steady Boxing(RSB) classes, sponsored by the Maryland Association for Parkinson’s Support, Inc.(MAPS). (“Fighting Parkinson’s.” May 10)It was especially enlightening to read about symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of Parkinson’s; this information will surely benefit many who struggle with the illness. The Myerberg Center serves individuals 55 and over, focusing on creativity, wellness, compassion, enjoyment, collaboration, innovation and community. We are pleased to host RSB, and invite those who are interested to sign up for it, and to take advantage of our many other offerings.

Carol Sandler

Myerberg Center Board Member

On Tobias Vogelstein

Towson Hillel was so fortunate to have Tobias as a guest speaker this spring! (“You Should Know: Tobias Vogelstein,” May 10). Such an inspiration!

Sheryl Cooper

Baltimore

(from Facebook)

Never Forget the Holocaust

The world should never forget. My grandparents died in a concentration camp (“I Have A Duty To Say It,” May 3).

Arthur (Yogy) Weinberger

Melbourne, Florida

On Woody Allen

In the article (“No One Wants To Publish Woody Allen’s Memoir,” May 10): Good for those publishers. Also good for the artists who are distancing themselves from him. Better late than never, I guess. Just because Allen denies the abuse charges, does not mean it didn’t happen. How many abusers ever admit they abused a child?

Lana J. Fink

Reisterstown

