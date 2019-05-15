Yom Ha’atzmaut: Always a Reason to Celebrate

Beth Tfiloh Congregation and Chizuk Amuno Congregation held community Yom Ha’atzmaut events last week, with activities for young and old celebrating Israel Independence Day. Both events highlighted Israel’s history, culture, the arts, food and more.

At Beth Tfiloh, traditional foods, a photo booth and a big cake depicting this year’s Eurovision Song Contest stage were highlights in the packed auditorium.

Meanwhile, at Chizuk Amuno, Israel-inspired crafts, games and an obstacle course helped keep little hands, minds and bodies busy.

2019 marks the 71st year of Israel’s independence, which was declared on May 14, 1948.

