That’s a Wrap

Kappa Guild, Inc. held a pre-Mother’s Day book fair and gift wrap fundraiser week at Barnes and Noble in Pikesville with a kick-off event on May 5, which included a tea tasting and cookie sampling. Pictured, from left, are: community business development manager of Barnes and Noble Emily Winters; Kappa Guild president Sheila Mentz; Wilma Samuelson; Linda Roedel; Sharon Hameroff; and Kappa Guild co-president Miriam Stern. According to Mentz, all proceeds will benefit children in need.

Similar Posts: