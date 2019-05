Three hundred persons, despite the rain, greeted Rep. Elijah Cummings on May 5 at the Baltimore Hebrew Congregation Brotherhood-sponsored community breakfast. The congressman expressed his experiences which shaped his views on education and affordable healthcare. Pictured, from left, are Vanessa Gann, Stan Gann Jr, Congressman Elijah Cummings, BHC Brotherhood president Sidney Bravmann. Diane Bravmann, and Ellen Davis.

